.
Write The Html Code To Generate The Following Output Observe The Image

Write The Html Code To Generate The Following Output Observe The Image

Price: $125.24
In stock
Rated 5.0/7 based on 7 customer reviews
Style:
Size:
Quantity:
Customer Reviews:
Full Name:
Title:
Description:
Rating Value:
Time:2024-06-16 22:39:28
Customers who viewed this item also viewed: