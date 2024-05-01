Dennis Miller Blog Should We Worry About Government

this one chart should terrify every american 22 trillionThe History Of U S Government Spending Revenue And Debt.Trumps Big Win The Largest Budget Deficit With A Strong.National Debt Graph By President.Despite Trumps Promises Deficit Soars In 2019 Msnbc.Who Owns Us National Debt Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping