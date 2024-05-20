.
What Is Velocity Chart In Scrum

What Is Velocity Chart In Scrum

Price: $163.62
In stock
Rated 5.0/6 based on 7 customer reviews
Style:
Size:
Quantity:
Customer Reviews:
Full Name:
Title:
Description:
Rating Value:
Time:2024-05-22 10:51:54
Customers who viewed this item also viewed: