.
Vintage 1970 Libby Pedestal Gold Leaves And Frosted Pedestal Etsy

Vintage 1970 Libby Pedestal Gold Leaves And Frosted Pedestal Etsy

Price: $67.90
In stock
Rated 5.0/7 based on 7 customer reviews
Style:
Size:
Quantity:
Customer Reviews:
Full Name:
Title:
Description:
Rating Value:
Time:2024-10-14 20:01:39
Customers who viewed this item also viewed: