Populate Timeline Chart From Database Using Google Api Chart

chart js visualizationGoogle Chart And Chartjs Send C Arrays To Script Side In.Create Charts In An Angular 7 Application Using Chart Js.A Simple Dashboard With Asp Net Core 2 0 Signalr Angular 5.Using Chart Js In Angular With Ng2 Charts Alligator Io.Using Chart Js In Asp Net Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping