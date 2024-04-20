aksara jawa wikipedia unicode org charts pdf ua980 pdf alphabet 4e00 Cjk Unified Ideographs
0180 Latin Extended B. Unicode Org Charts
0300 Combining Diacritical Marks. Unicode Org Charts
12400 Cuneiform Numbers And Punctuation. Unicode Org Charts
1f780 Geometric Shapes Extended. Unicode Org Charts
Unicode Org Charts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping