Actual Uk Top 40 Midweek Album Chart 2019

how ed sheeran owned the charts with 16 tracks heading forZerchoo Music Miles Kane And Nicki Minaj Lead Charge Of.Richard Hawley Set To Take This Weeks Highest New Albums.Music Week.73 Up To Date Uk Top 40 Midweek Album Chart.Top 40 Midweek Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping