.
The Product Owner Role A Stakeholder Proxy For Agile Teams

The Product Owner Role A Stakeholder Proxy For Agile Teams

Price: $105.38
In stock
Rated 5.0/6 based on 7 customer reviews
Style:
Size:
Quantity:
Customer Reviews:
Full Name:
Title:
Description:
Rating Value:
Time:2024-06-08 23:09:49
Customers who viewed this item also viewed: