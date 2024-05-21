Describing A Bar Chart Writing Intermediate B1 British

ielts writing task 1 2019 bar chart ielts practiceHow To Show Percentages In Stacked Bar And Column Charts In.Ielts Sample Charts For Writing Task 1 Practice.Ielts Academic Writing Task 1 March 2018.You Should Spend About 20 Minutes On This Task The Bar.The Bar Chart Shows Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping