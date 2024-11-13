team penn description 2019 igem org Team Penn Public Engagement 2019 Igem Org
Team Penn State Modelling 2011 Igem Org. Team Penn Biofilms 2012 Igem Org
Team Fatih Turkey Biofilm 2011 Igem Org. Team Penn Biofilms 2012 Igem Org
Team Penn Lims 2013 Igem Org. Team Penn Biofilms 2012 Igem Org
Team Purdue Background 2012 Igem Org. Team Penn Biofilms 2012 Igem Org
Team Penn Biofilms 2012 Igem Org Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping