Policy Basics Where Do Our Federal Tax Dollars Go Center

united states federal budget wikipediaHow The Government Spends Your Tax Dollars Tax Foundation.How Are Your Tax Dollars Spent Lets Graph It Sas.What Should Your Financial Pie Chart Look Like Budgeting.Spring Budget 2017 Gov Uk.Tax Spending Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping