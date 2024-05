Ballistics The Official Escape From Tarkov Wiki

bullet drop table 04170680 Punctual Bullet Types Chart.Ammo Chart Update Project News Escape From Tarkov Forum.5 45 X 39mm Wikipedia.Escape From Tarkov Ammo Changes Comparisons For 0 8 0.Tarkov Bullet Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping