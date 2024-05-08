Chapter 2 Presenting Data In Tables And Charts 2 1 Tables

chapter 2 describing data graphical ppt downloadGraphs For Discrete And For Continuous Data Read.Chapter 4 Displaying And Describing Categorical Data.Summary Measures For Categorical Data.Data Types In Statistics Towards Data Science.Tables And Charts For Categorical Data Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping