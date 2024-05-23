Stock Market Did Far Better Under Obama Than Trump S P

trump presidency how will the market react beyond the chartPol Politically Incorrect Thread 158412597.Stock Market Comeback Is Another Failure As Chart Analysts.Where Was The Dow Jones When Obama Took Office.Market Extra Economy Gives Trump Narrow Advantage In 2020.Stock Market Since 2016 Election Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping