how to get started with spotfire map chartsAn Alternative To Tibco Spotfires Visualization Dashboard.Whats New In Spotfire 7.Tibco Spotfire And Ibm Cognos Integration Gtc Location Analytics Demo.Spotfire 6 Is Announced Data Visualization.Spotfire Map Chart Demo Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping