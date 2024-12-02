Jetty With Figures At A Boat Willem Hendrik Stam After Jan

quot portrait of a man self portrait quot willem key artwork on useumWillem Stam Wordt Beloond Voor Wijkgericht Werken Foto Ad Nl.De Eerste Steen Van Het Stadhuis Werd Gelegd Op 1 April 1715 Door De.Jan Willem Stam 15 08 2007 Overlijdensbericht En Condoleances.Oosterzee Photos And Premium High Res Pictures Getty Images.Self Portrait Of Willem Hendrik Stam Stock Photo Alamy Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping