Using Data To Risk Stratify A Palliative Care Population

bar chart illustrating the percentage of patients in eachNccn Prostate Cancer Guidelines Emphasize Risk Stratification.Braz J Cardiovasc Surg Cardiac Risk Stratification In.Global Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease Assessment And.Risk Stratification With The Risk Chart From The European.Risk Stratification Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping