Help Me Asap 30 Points On The Line Here Must Be The Real Awnser

please help asap brainly comNeed Help With This Asap 30 Points Brainly Com.I Need Help With 7th Grade Math Please 30 Points Need Help Asap.I Need Help With This Asap 30 Points Brainly Com.Need Help Asap 30 Points Is Dbe Similar To Abc If So Which Postulate.Please Help Asap 30 Points I Just Need Someone To Help Me Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping