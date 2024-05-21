the biggest band in new zealand history are doing everythingNew Zealand Charts The Genesis Scene Audioculture.New Zealand Music Charts 1966 1996 Singles Dean Scapolo.List Of Number One Singles From The 2010s New Zealand.Australian Charts Tones I Dance Monkey Is No 1 Single.New Zealand Singles Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping