Jock Goth Prep E Nero This Diagram Only Represent Ursiks

the geek hierarchy wikifur the encyclopediaDetails About Periodic Chart T Shirt Table Of Elements Chemistry Science Geek Math Retro Nerd.Nerd Bucket Another Chart Getting It Together Bullet.Dungeons And Dragons Nerds On Sports.Nerd Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping