Explain Spokes To Me Please Riding Research

wheelbuilding26in Steel Bike Wheel 14g 144 Spoke Chrome Various Types.Wheelbuilding Wikipedia.Build Your First Bike Wheel 9 Steps With Pictures.Pillar P14 Straight Gauge Rainbow Spokes.Motorcycle Spoke Gauge Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping