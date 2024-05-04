Microstrategy Configuring Your Narrative Studio Samples

confidential the information contained in this presentationSurging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside For Microstrategy.Whats New In Microstrategy 10 8 Ecapital Advisors.Microstrategy Most Used Widgets Bi4all Turning Data.Vitaracharts Custom Visuals For Microstrategy.Microstrategy Chart Types Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping