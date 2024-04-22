Netizens Say Melon Charts Lost Credibility Amidst Another

10 k pop acts with over 200 000 likes on melon charts as ofUpdate Most Korean Music Sites Except Melon Do Not Count.Melons Top 100 Annual Chart Of 2017 K Pop K Fans.Lim Jae Hyun Unexpectedly Surpasses Bts To Top Melon Chart.Melon For Android Melon For Bts.Melon Korea Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping