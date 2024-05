Max Max Healthcare Makes Firm Offer For Care Hospitals Signs Deal

omega healthcare and iiit bangalore collaborate for use of technologyMax Healthcare Q3 Results Profit Rises 243 To Rs 135 Crore Revenue.Max Healthcare Says Will Become Second Largest Healthcare Chain By.Max Healthcare Launches Community Support Initiative To Feed Thousands.Max Healthcare Buys Bk Modi S Saket City Hospital.Max Healthcare Iiit Delhi Collaborate To Advance Healthcare Research Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping