Which Hotels Will Be In Which Categories In The New Marriott

marriott combines all three of its hotel loyalty programsThe Marriott Award Chart Use Your Points For Free Stays.Marriott And Spg Announce Details Of Their Unified Loyalty.Possible Marriott Devaluation On The Horizon Points With.Combined Marriott Rewards Spg Award Chart Published Fly.Marriott Rewards New Award Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping