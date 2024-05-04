New Marriott Award Category Assignments Strategy Moving

marriott starwood and ritz carlton loyalty programmes mergeMarriott International To Offer More Points Faster.Marriott Starwood And Ritz Carlton Loyalty Programmes Merge.Marriott Platinum Breakfast And Lounge Access Master Chart.Marriott And Starwood Post New Award Chart Level Has A New.Marriott Rewards Chart August 2018 Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping