Working With Xml Data In Sql Server

loading xml data into tibco spotfire the tibco blogMicrosoft Business Intelligence Loading Xml File Data In Database In.Working With Xml Data In Sql Server.Sql Server Net And C Video Tutorial Part 18 Load Xml Data Into.Importing And Processing Data From Xml Files Into Sql Server Tables How.Loading Xml Data Into Sql Server 2008 Page 3 Sql Server Performance Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping