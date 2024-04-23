Model Evaluation

data visualisation roc and lift chart part 1 using rapidminerUnderstand Gain And Lift Charts.Communicating The Business Value Of Data Science By.11 Important Model Evaluation Error Metrics Everyone Should Know.11 Important Model Evaluation Error Metrics Everyone Should Know.Lift Chart Example Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping