Laundry Symbols Guide Magnet

so what do those laundry label symbols really meanIron Icon Ironing Housework Sign Laundry Stock Vector.Wash Icons Machine Washable At Thirty Degrees Stock Vector.A Guide To International Laundry Care Symbols.Iron Icon Ironing Vector Photo Free Trial Bigstock.Laundry Icon Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping