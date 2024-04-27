Product reviews:

Alice 2024-04-27 The Great Skin Tone Challenge How To Find Your Exact L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart

Vanessa 2024-04-21 Loreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Powder 7d Ambre Dore L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart

Morgan 2024-04-18 How To Find Your Loreal True Match Foundation Shade For Medium Dusky Indian Skintone Zooryas L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart

Evelyn 2024-04-23 L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart

Alexandra 2024-04-22 The Great Skin Tone Challenge How To Find Your Exact L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart L Oreal True Match Skin Tone Chart