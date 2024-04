Jet Airways Delta Frequent Flier Partnership Begun

get 50 miles back on your next jetprivilege mileageJetprivilege Is Now Intermiles What Does That Mean For You.Jetprivilege Is Now Intermiles Travel Lifestyle Rewards.Breaking Jetprivilege Suspends Partner Redemptions Live.Citi Thankyou Adds Jet Airways Jetprivilege As Transfer.Jetprivilege Miles Redemption Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping