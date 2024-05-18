Japanese Music Chart Oricon Announces New Charts That

bts tops japans oricon weekly singles chart the dong a ilboBts Japanese Single Tops Oricon Chart.Taemin Tops Oricon Charts With His Japanese Album Famous.Momoland Tops Oricons Daily Singles Chart With Im.Txts Debut Album Claims No 3 On Japans Oricon Chart.Japan Charts Oricon Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping