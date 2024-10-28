Solved Hi How Are You Could You Help Me Answer Two Ques

i need the answer to this question anyone knows it brainly comNeed A Answer For This Question Can Brainly In.I Need An Answer For No 2 Only B Tdsb Elearningontario Ca Le.Fillable Online Guidelines You Dont Need To Answer All Of The Questions.I Need An Answer Please Brainly In.I Need Answer For This Two Questions Help Me Please Brainly In Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping