Android Endless Recyclerview With Progressbar For Pagination Stack

android my recyclerview adapter is changed usingAndroid How To Add Update Data In Sqlitedatabase By Using.Creating A Recyclerview Adapter Usable With Any Data Model Sort Of.Update Queries Without Changing Recyclerview Adapter Using Firebaseui.Java Update Recyclerview Adapter Without Scrolling To Top Stack.How To Update Recyclerview Adapter Data Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping