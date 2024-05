Ielts Academic Writing Task 1 Model Answer Pie Charts

academic ielts writing task 1 sample 151 monthly householdThis Graph Shows How We Spend Our Money Each Month In South.The Two Pie Charts Below Show The Average Household.Intelligent Free Excel Budget Calculator Spreadsheet.Ielts Exam Preparation Pie Chart.Household Spending Pie Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping