How To Describe Charts Graphs And Diagrams In The Presentation

writing about a pie chart learnenglish teens british councilThe Rise Of Social Media Our World In Data.1 Column Graph Percentage Of Internet Users Of Different Age Groups.The Rise Of Social Media Our World In Data.World Internet Usage Help For Lpi Ielts Toefl Sat Grade.Graph Chart Internet User Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping