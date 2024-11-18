We Tracked Josh Shapiro S 11 Biggest Campaign Promises Through His

josh shapiro says doug mastriano scares him like no other opponent hasGovernor Elect Shapiro And Lt Gov Elect Davis Announce Administration.Governor Shapiro Receives Majority Approval From Pennsylvanians After.Governor I 95 Traffic To Resume This Weekend With Interim Fix.Democrat Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Governor 39 S Race.Governor Shapiro Outlines New Energy Policy In Scranton Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping