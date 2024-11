Goa Congress To File Plea Before Speaker Patnekar Seeking To Disqualify

goa speaker grants one month 39 s time to turncoat mlas kamat lobo toMeghalaya Speaker Dismisses Congress 39 S Disqualification Plea Against 12.Meghalaya Speaker Dismisses Congress Disqualification Plea Against 12.Goa Congress Disqualification Plea Bombay Hc Judge Recuses Himself.Hc Disposes Off Plea Seeking Directions To Goa Speaker To Decide On.Goa Speaker Dismisses Congress 39 S Disqualification Plea Against Mlas Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping