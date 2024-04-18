Anyone Know Of What Safariland Holster Would Best Match This Set Up

rugerforum com view topic holster help1978 S W Leather Catalog And Holster Fit Chart.1978 S W Leather Catalog And Holster Fit Chart.Safariland Model 579 Gls Pro Fit Holster With Belt Clip.Adjustable Shoulder Holster C4.George Holster Fit Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping