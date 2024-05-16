Return Of Earmarks A Boon For Members Of Congress Facing Midterm

decades later millions in 39 orphan 39 earmarks remain unspentTechnology Village Gets 200k In Federal Earmarks Local Business News.Earmarks By Congressman For The Pass Scrutinized In Capitol Hill.Were There 2 Billion In Federal Earmarks In 2012 Politifact Oregon.Voices For Utah Children Ending Earmarks.Federal Earmarks A Boon For Higher Ed Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping