Q1 Main Idea Lessons Tes Teach

6 ways to effectively teach paired texts and paired passagesMy Not So Pinteresty Anchor Charts One Stop Teacher Shop.Informational Writing Research Writing Writers Workshop.Anchor Charts 101 Why And How To Use Them Plus 100s Of Ideas.Expository Text Text Features And Main Idea Interactive Notebook Pages.Facts And Details Anchor Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping