Bad Architectural Advices Issue 524 Dotnet Architecture

eshoponweb architecture 10 16 has unit tests which test very lowEshoponweb Architecture 13 16 Has Some Single Implementation Interfaces.Eshoponweb Architecture 4 16 Uses The Mediatr Library To Keep.Eshoponweb Architecture 2 16 Uses Value Objects To Model Immutable.Arquiteturas Comuns De Aplicativo Web Net Microsoft Learn.Eshoponweb Architecture 16 16 Uses Clean Architecture Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping