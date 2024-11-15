Extending Bayesian Elo Rating To Quantify The Steepness Of Dominance

dominance linearity and steepness in captive western lowland gorillasGorilla Population Chart.Pb Testing Lipid Markers As Predictors Of All Cause Morbidity.Visit Western Lowland Gorilla A Zoo With Western Lowland Gorilla.Mountain Gorilla Population Chart.Dominance Linearity And Steepness In Captive Western Lowland Gorillas Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping