Which Modern English Translation Of The Bible Is

beware modern corrupt bible versionsUgc Net Platform History Of Bible Translation.Bible Translation Comparison Chart Bible Translations.Bible History Flowchart.What Is The Best Bible Translation.Different Bible Translations Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping