A Large Scale Dataset For Indoor Visual Localization With High

multitouch drafting table for architects designers ideumFigure 1 From Dales Objects A Large Scale Benchmark Dataset For.Distribution Of The Competition 39 S Metric Type Full Size Doi.The Scheme Of The Ml Code Corpus Candidate Full Size Doi.Skoltech3d Multi Sensor Large Scale Dataset For Multi View 3d.Code4ml A Large Scale Dataset Of Annotated Machine Learning Code Peerj Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping