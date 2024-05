Alibaba Smashes Its Singles Day Record Once Again As Sales

bts albums and songs sales chartmastersAlibaba Singles Day Sales Hit 23 Billion In First Nine Hours.Singles Day The Largest Global Online Shopping Event Is.One Is The Loneliest Number Chinas Single Population Nears.Chinas Singles Day Retail Phenomenon Will Blow Black Friday.Chinese Singles Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping