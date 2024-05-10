trump claims there is a crisis at the border whats theBorder Crisis Denial In The Msm Of Course Theres A Border.This Chart Demonstrates Th Consequences Deriving From.We Went Inside The Border Patrol Academy To See How Agents.Wherearethestats Hashtag On Twitter.Border Patrol Pay Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping