How To Set An Axlink Device Address Using The Dip Switches

how to set an axlink device address using the dip switchesStarwinder User Manual Star Winder.Dmx Dip On The App Store.Dmx Lighting Tutorial Part 3 Dip Switches Uniquesquared Com.How Do You Use The Switches For Addressing.Binary Dip Switch Address Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping