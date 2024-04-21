Exos Love Shot Is K Pop Groups Third No 1 On World

red velvet secured the first spot on billboards worldRed Velvets Umpah Umpah Is 15th Top 10 Hit On World.Sulli Hits New High On World Digital Song Sales Chart After.Bts Star Jungkook Crowned Longest Charting Male Idol On.X1 Quantum Leap Album Debuts On World Albums Flash On.Billboard World Digital Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping