Park Bom Spring Takes Over Top 5 Of World Digital Song

hyunas flower show marks return to world digital songBts 2 3 Hits No 1 On World Digital Song Sales Chart.Jessi Reaches New Peak On World Digital Songs Chart With.Jungkook From Bts Sets Billboard World Digital Song Sales Record.Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping